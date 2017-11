Nov 17 (Reuters) - MYBET HOLDING SE:

* ‍RESOLVED ON ISSUING A CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH A VOLUME OF UP TO EUR 4.99 MILLION​

* ‍INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS OF COMPANY SUPPORT TRANSACTION​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR EACH DEBENTURE WILL BE EUR 100.00​

* ‍DEBENTURES WILL CARRY AN INTEREST RATE OF 6.25 PERCENT PER YEAR BASED ON PAR VALUE​

* ‍INTEREST WILL BE PAID SEMI-ANNUALLY AND SUBSEQUENT​