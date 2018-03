March 12 (Reuters) - MYBUCKS SA:

* EBIT OF EUR9.7M FOR HALF-YEAR

* EUR29M IN REVENUES FOR FIRST HALF YEAR, AN IMPROVEMENT IN IMPAIRMENT/REVENUE-RATIO FROM 22.4% TO 21.4%

