BRIEF-Mycronic Q1 EBIT Rises To SEK 196 Million

April 26 (Reuters) - Mycronic AB (publ):

* Q1 EBIT INCREASED 25 PERCENT TO SEK 196 (157) MILLION, WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 26 PERCENT

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE WAS ON PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR AND AMOUNTED TO SEK 656 (653) MILLION

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO SEK 750 (678) MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE AMOUNTED TO SEK 1.44 (1.14)

* BOARD’S ASSESSMENT REMAINS THAT CONSOLIDATED NET SALES WILL BE AT A LEVEL OF SEK 3,500 MILLION IN 2018.

* "NET SALES CONTINUED TO INCREASE MAINLY THROUGH ORGANIC GROWTH, WHILE EBIT INCREASED 25 PERCENT TO SEK 196 MILLION." - CEO