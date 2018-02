Feb 9 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* ANTICIPATES 1H 2018 NPAT TO BE BETWEEN $37 MILLION AND $41 MILLION​

* SALES ONLINE IN 1H 2018 WERE UP 48.9 PERCENT

* TOTAL SALES IN 1H 2018 WERE DOWN 3.6 PERCENT TO $1,719.6 MILLION, DOWN 3.0 PERCENT ON A COMPARABLE STORE SALES BASIS

* ‍MYER DOES NOT ANTICIPATE AN IMPROVEMENT IN RETAIL TRADING CONDITIONS DURING SECOND HALF​

* ‍ANTICIPATE THAT THERE WILL BE A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE TO BE TAKEN AT FIRST HALF 2018 RESULT​