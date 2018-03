March 21 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* BOARD APPROVED A REDUCTION IN BOARD FEES.

* CHAIRMAN’S FEE HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM $350,000 TO $300,000

* MYER HOLDINGS - ‍AGREED ALL BOARD MEMBERS WILL TARGET SHAREHOLDING IN CO THAT IS EQUIVALENT TO AT LEAST ONE YEAR’S DIRECTOR’S FEES WITHIN THREE YEARS​

* HOUNSELL WILL RECEIVE A TRANSITIONAL PAYMENT OF $83,333 PER MONTH UNTIL COMMENCEMENT OF A NEW CEO