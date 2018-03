March 21 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* H1 LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF MYER HOLDINGS LTD $‍476.2​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $62.8 MILLION

* H1 TOTAL SALES VALUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $1.72 ‍​ BILLION VERSUS $1.78 BILLION

‍DIRECTORS HAVE DETERMINED THAT NO INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE PAYABLE​