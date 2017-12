Dec 14 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* ‍RECENT TRADING ENVIRONMENT IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A PROFIT SHORTFALL THAT IS UNLIKELY TO BE RECOVERED IN REMAINDER OF FIRST HALF​

* ‍TOTAL SALES TO END OF NOVEMBER WERE DOWN 2.3 PERCENT AND DOWN 1.8 PERCENT ON A COMPARABLE STORE SALES BASIS​

* ‍EXPECTS 1H 2018 NPAT (PRE IMPLEMENTATION COSTS & INDIVIDUALLY SIGNIFICANT ITEMS) TO BE MATERIALLY BELOW PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD​