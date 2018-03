March 21 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* H1 ‍NET LOSS INCLUDES A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $500.2 MILLION (POST-TAX)​

* REMAINS ENGAGED IN PROCESS OF IDENTIFYING A SUITABLY QUALIFIED AND EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE TO SERVE AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: