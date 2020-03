BRIEF-Myer Holdings Says H1 Online Sales Up 25.2% To $168.2 Million

March 5 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* H1 ONLINE SALES UP 25.2% TO $168.2 MILLION

* SUPPLY CHAIN IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IS CURRENTLY BEING MANAGED BY TEAMS IN HONG KONG AND SHANGHAI

* TEAM FOCUSED ON MITIGATING IMPACT OF DELAYS TO PLANNED DELIVERY OF MERCHANDISE

* ANTICIPATES CHALLENGING MACRO ENVIRONMENT WILL CONTINUE IN H2, AND ONGOING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON STORE TRAFFIC REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* ANTICIPATES CHALLENGING MACRO ENVIRONMENT WILL CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF, AND ONGOING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON STORE TRAFFIC REMAINS UNCERTAIN