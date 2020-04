BRIEF-Myer Holdings Says Will Continue To Operate Online Business During Temporary Store Closure Period

April 22 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ONLINE BUSINESS DURING TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURE PERIOD,

* AS RESULT OF EXTENSION TO CLOSURE PERIOD, MAJORITY OF TEAM MEMBERS WILL REMAIN STOOD DOWN DURING THIS PERIOD

* TO EXTEND PERIOD OF TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL PHYSICAL STORES UNTIL AT LEAST 11 MAY 2020

* ONLINE BUSINESS HAS PERFORMED STRONGLY SINCE PHYSICAL STORES WERE CLOSED ON 29 MARCH

* APPLIED TO PARTICIPATE IN AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT’S JOBKEEPER PAYMENT SUBSIDY SCHEME

* WILL CLOSELY MONITOR GOVERNMENT MEASURES AND ADVICE OVER COMING WEEKS, WITH A VIEW TO REOPENING STORES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* ABOUT 20% OF TEAM MEMBERS BEING ASKED TO RETURN TO WORK TO SUPPORT ONLINE FULFILMENT