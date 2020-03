BRIEF-Myer Holdings Says Will Temporarily Close All Stores From Close Of Business On Sunday For Initial Period Of 4 Weeks

March 27 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* MYER HOLDINGS LTD - MYER WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL STORES FROM CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON SUNDAY FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF FOUR WEEKS UNTIL 27 APRIL

* MYER HOLDINGS LTD- REDUCED THRESHOLD FOR FREE DELIVERY TO $49 PER ORDER AND HAS RELAXED RETURNS POLICY

* MYER HOLDINGS LTD - WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL ONLINE BUSINESSES

* MYER - MADE DECISION TO STAND DOWN ABOUT 10,000 TEAM MEMBERS ACROSS STORE NETWORK AND STORE SUPPORT OFFICE, FROM MONDAY 30 MARCH 2020

* MYER HOLDINGS - BOARD, CEO & MANAGING DIRECTOR, ALONG WITH ALL OF EXECUTIVE TEAM MEMBERS, HAVE OPTED TO NOT RECEIVE ANY REMUNERATION DURING PERIOD

* MYER HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP OF BUSINESS-CRITICAL ROLES WILL OPERATE ON AN EQUIVALENT OF 80% OF THEIR NORMAL SALARIES AND CONTRACTED HOURS

* MYER HOLDINGS - SMALL GROUP OF BUSINESS-CRITICAL ROLES TO BE MAINTAINED TO UNDERTAKE ESSENTIAL WORK DURING PERIOD & SUPPORT ONLINE BUSINESSES

* MYER HOLDINGS - TAKING NECESSARY MEASURES TO MINIMISE COST BASE, INCLUDING ENGAGING IN ONGOING TALKS WITH SUPPLIERS & LANDLORDS