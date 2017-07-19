FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Myer Holdings updates on FY 2017 NPAT guidance
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2017 / 10:46 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Myer Holdings updates on FY 2017 NPAT guidance

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* Co now anticipates FY2017 NPAT (pre implementation costs and significant items set out below) to be between $66 million and $70 million

* Co anticipates FY2017 implementation costs (pre-tax) to be between $18 million and $20 million

* Announces decision to write down full carrying value of Myer's 20pct stake in Austradia of $6.8 million

* Confirms it has been unable to secure a deal with UK based Arcadia group to allow for continuation of Topshop Topman concessions in Myer

* Daniel Bracken (chief merchandise and customer officer / deputy CEO) is leaving Myer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

