14 days ago
BRIEF-Myers Industries expects 2017 revenue to be flat
August 1, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Myers Industries expects 2017 revenue to be flat

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Myers Industries Inc

* Myers Industries reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $142.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continues to anticipate total revenue will be flat on a constant currency basis in fiscal year 2017 as compared to prior year

* FY2017 revenue view $555.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

