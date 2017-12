Dec 19 (Reuters) - MyFC Holding Ab (Publ):

* SKANDIA FONDER NEW MAJOR OWNER OF MYFC; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER INCREASES ITS OWNERSHIP

* ‍CARRIES OUT A TARGETED EMISSION OF 50 MILLION SEK​

* ‍HANDELSBANKEN FONDER, ALREADY A MAJOR OWNER, BUYS 1 703 577 SHARES, WHILE 1 135 718 SHARES ARE BOUGHT BY SKANDIA FONDER​

* ‍TARGETED ISSUE TAKES PLACE AT A PRICE OF SEK 17.61 PER SHARE​