April 24 (Reuters) - myFC Holding AB (publ):

* MYFC HOLDING AB (PUBL) INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2020

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 10 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 24.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 0 (0)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SUPPLIES AND CAPACITY HAVE BEEN SECURED AND ENGINEERING WORK IS ONGOING DESPITE CHALLENGING TIMES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC