Sept 25(Reuters) - Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd

* Says a Wuhan-based firm (plaintiff) has filed a lawsuit against the co and co’s Wuhan-based unit (defendants) regarding contract dispute

* Says court rejects plaintiff’s claims in the judgment of first instance

* Says co gets approval to withdraw the counterclaim against plaintiff which was filed by the co in January

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RyvKny

