July 9 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN ADDS TO CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF GENERIC EXELON® PATCH

* MYLAN- U.S. LAUNCH OF RIVASTIGMINE TRANSDERMAL SYSTEM, 4.6 MG/24 HRS, 9.5 MG/24 HRS AND 13.3 MG/24 HRS, A GENERIC VERSION OF NOVARTIS’ EXELON PATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: