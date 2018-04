April 25 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN NV - U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: