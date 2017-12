Dec 4 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* MYLAN AND ASPEN ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF GENERIC BUSULFEX® INJECTION

* MYLAN NV - ‍ANNOUNCED U.S. LAUNCH OF MYLERAN INJECTION, 60 MG/10 ML SINGLE-DOSE VIAL, A GENERIC VERSION OF OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICAL'S BUSULFEX INJECTION​