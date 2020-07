July 9 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN AND FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCE U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF HULIO® (ADALIMUMAB-FKJP)

* MYLAN NV - MYLAN WILL BE ABLE TO LAUNCH HULIO IN U.S. DURING JULY 2023.

* MYLAN NV - WILL BE ABLE TO LAUNCH HULIO IN U.S. DURING JULY 2023.