Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN AND PFIZER FINALIZE APPOINTMENTS TO VIATRIS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MYLAN NV - PFIZER HAS APPOINTED CURRENT PFIZER BOARD MEMBER W. DON CORNWELL, WHO WILL RESIGN FROM PFIZER BOARD

* MYLAN NV - HAS APPOINTED EIGHT OF ITS OWN DIRECTORS TO SERVE ON VIATRIS BOARD OF DIRECTORS