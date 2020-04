April 15 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN BOARD APPOINTS ROBERT J. COURY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF MYLAN N.V.

* MYLAN NV - DETERMINED THAT IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF COMPANY FOR COURY TO ASSUME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN POSITION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

* MYLAN- BOARD,COURY AGREED AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, HIS BASE SALARY WILL BE EQUIVALENT TO CASH COMPENSATION HE CURRENTLY GETS FOR SERVICES AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN