Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* MYLAN EXPANDS ACCESS TO HIV/AIDS MEDICINES WITH LAUNCH OF FIRST GENERIC SUSTIVA® TABLETS

* MYLAN - ANNOUNCED U.S. LAUNCH OF EFAVIRENZ TABLETS USP, 600 MG, FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF BRISTOL-MYERS’ SUSTIVA

* MYLAN NV - CO ELIGIBLE FOR 180 DAYS OF GENERIC DRUG EXCLUSIVITY IN RELATION TO GENERIC SUSTIVA TABLETS