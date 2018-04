BRIEF-Mylan Extends Debt Maturities With $1.5 Billion Bond Offering

April 6 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN STRENGTHENS ITS CAPITAL STRUCTURE BY EXTENDING ITS DEBT MATURITIES WITH A SUCCESSFUL $1.5 BILLION BOND OFFERING

* MYLAN NV - ‍PRICING OF A PRIVATE OFFERING OF $1.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES ON MARCH 28, 2018​​

* MYLAN NV - ‍NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY MYLAN INC. AND GUARANTEED BY MYLAN N.V.​​

* MYLAN NV - ALSO INTENDS TO REPAY EUR 500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES DUE IN NOVEMBER 2018 AT MATURITY

* MYLAN NV - OFFERING COMPRISED OF ‍$750 MLN OF 4.550% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028, $750 MLN OF 5.200% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048​​