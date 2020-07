July 7 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN INITIATES VOLUNTARY NATIONWIDE RECALL OF ONE LOT OF DAPTOMYCIN FOR INJECTION, DUE TO THE PRESENCE OF PARTICULATE

* MYLAN NV - TO DATE, CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO DAPTOMYCIN FOR INJECTION RECALL