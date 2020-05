May 29 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN INVALIDATES SANOFI’S LANTUS® SOLOSTAR® DEVICE PATENTS IN IPR PROCEEDINGS

* MYLAN - PTAB RULED IN FAVOR OF CO IN IPR PROCEEDINGS FINDING ALL CHALLENGED CLAIMS OF SANOFI’S LANTUS SOLOSTAR DEVICE PATENTS

* MYLAN - PTAB FOUND THREE CLAIMS OF 9,604,008 PATENT UNPATENTABLE, AND TWO CLAIMS TO BE PATENTABLE