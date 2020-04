April 8 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN UPDATES ITS EFFORTS REGARDING COVID-19

* MYLAN NV - IS WORKING WITHIN EXISTING SUPPLY CHAIN CHANNELS TO ACTIVELY ANALYZE VOLUME REQUESTS FOR CRITICAL PRODUCTS

* MYLAN NV - BEGUN SHIPPING ADDITIONAL PRODUCT TO WHOLESALERS WITHIN U.S. TO HELP ADDRESS SHORTAGES FOR FDA-APPROVED PRODUCT USE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: