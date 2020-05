BRIEF-Mylan NV Exec Says In A Strong Position To Cater To Epipen Demand Ahead Of Back-To-School Season Conf. Call

May 11 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* EXECUTIVE SAYS OPERATIONS IN INDIA DID NOT EXPERIENCE MUCH DISRUPTION DESPITE LOCKDOWN: CONF. CALL

* EXECUTIVE SAYS APPROXIMATELY HALF OF ACTIVE INGREDIENTS SOURCED FROM INDIA AND CHINA: CONF. CALL

* EXECUTIVE SAYS Q1 SAW AROUND $10 MILLION TO $15 MILLION HIT IN CHINA AND JAPAN DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK: CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS IN A STRONG POSITION TO CATER TO EPIPEN DEMAND AHEAD OF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON: CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS SEES OPPRTUNITIES FOR SMALLER TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS AFTER MERGER WITH PFIZER'S UPJOHN: CONF. CALL