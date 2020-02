BRIEF-Mylan NV Mylan Exec Expects Some Impact From Coronavirus Due To Global Nature Of Business Says Business Exposure In China Is Limited- Conf. Call

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN EXEC EXPECTS SOME IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS DUE TO GLOBAL NATURE OF BUSINESS; SAYS BUSINESS EXPOSURE IN CHINA IS LIMITED- CONF. CALL

* MYLAN EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY IMPACT OF FDA INSPECTION OF BIOCON MANUFACTURING PLANT ON COMMERCIALIZATION PLANS FOR INSULIN GLARGINE IN THE U.S.- CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS TOO EARLY TO PREDICT ANY COMMERCIAL IMPACT DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS TO OPERATIONS AROUND THE GLOBE - CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS BIOSIMILARS WILL CONTINUE TO BE A GROWTH DRIVER AFTER PFIZER UNIT MERGER- CONF. CALL

* EXEC DOES NOT SEE ANY CORONAVIRUS IMPACT IN NEAR FUTURE; SAYS IF SITUATION CONTINUES OVER NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS, SEES IMPACT RELATED TO DRUG SHORTAGES- CONF. CALL

* MYLAN EXEC SEEING LOGISTICAL ISSUES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, BUT NOT SEEING ISSUES WITH PRODUCTION OR PRICE INCREASES OF ACTIVE INGREDIENTS - CONF CALL Further company coverage: