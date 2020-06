BRIEF-Mylan NV Says CEO's 2019 Total Compensation Was $18.5 Mln Vs $13.3 Mln In 2018 – SEC Filing

June 8 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN NV SAYS CEO HEATHER BRESCH’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.3 MILLION IN 2018 – SEC FILING

* MYLAN NV SAYS CFO KENNETH S. PARKS’ 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.6 MILLION VERSUS $4.4 MILLION IN 2018

* MYLAN NV SAYS PRESIDENT RAJIV MALIK’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.4 MILLION VERSUS $9.5 MILLION IN 2018

* MYLAN NV - FOR FY 2019, RATIO OF MEDIAN EMPLOYEE TOTAL ANNUAL COMPENSATION TO CEO TOTAL ANNUAL COMPENSATION OF 427 TO 1