Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* 16-YEAR VETERAN DIRECTOR WENDY CAMERON TO RETIRE FROM MYLAN N.V. BOARD AFTER 2018 AGM

* MYLAN NV - HAS NOMINATED PAULINE VAN DER MEER MOHR AS A CANDIDATE FOR ELECTION TO MYLAN'S BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING