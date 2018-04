BRIEF-Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

April 11 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN PARTNERS WITH FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS TO COMMERCIALIZE BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB)

* MYLAN NV - COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* MYLAN NV - FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

* MYLAN NV - FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENT AND SALES ROYALTIES

* MYLAN NV - FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL

* MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES

* MYLAN NV - UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* MYLAN NV - CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018