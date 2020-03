March 10 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ULC LAUNCHES WIXELA® INHUB® (FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE AND SALMETEROL INHALATION POWDER, USP), THE FIRST AVAILABLE BIOEQUIVALENT ALTERNATIVE TO ADVAIR® DISKUS® (FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE AND SALMETEROL INHALATION POWDER) IN CANADA