May 9 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BILLION, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD.

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.96, REVENUE VIEW $2.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.37, REVENUE VIEW $12.43 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: