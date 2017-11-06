FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mylan reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.10
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 12:25 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Mylan reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv

* Mylan reports third quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.45 to $4.70

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $11.75 billion to $12.5 billion

* Q3 revenue $2.99 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.09 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mylan NV - Qtrly ‍U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share of $0.16​

* Mylan - Primarily due to launch of generic Copaxone, co is increasing midpoint of 2017 adjusted EPS guidance & total revenue range by increasing low end of ranges

* Mylan NV - ‍​Sales of EpiPen auto-injector in North America segment declined in current quarter by $245.1 million

* Mylan- EpiPen auto-injector sales in North America fell in current quarter from higher governmental rebates from $465 million settlement with U.S. DoJ, among others

* Mylan NV says ‍​“remain confident” in 2018 target of at least $5.40 in adjusted EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

