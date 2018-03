BRIEF-Mylan Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.43

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* MYLAN REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.20 TO $5.60

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* SEES ‍2018 REVENUES OF $11.75 BILLION TO $13.25 BILLION​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $3.24 BILLION, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* SEES ‍FY ADJUSTED EPS IN RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60​

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.41, REVENUE VIEW $3.30 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ABSORBED DECLINE IN PROFITABILITY OF ABOUT $500 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH REBASING OF EPIPEN IN QUARTER

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.39, REVENUE VIEW $12.76 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MYLAN - QTRLY EARNINGS INCLUDE TAX EXPENSE OF $82.8 MILLION​

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $300 MILLION - $500 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: