BRIEF-Mylan Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.04

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $3.19 BILLION, UP 4%, UP 5% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* SEES 2020 TOTAL REVENUES BETWEEN $11.5 BILLION AND $12.5 BILLION.

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $3.2 BILLION AND $3.9 BILLION.

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.28, REVENUE VIEW $3.23 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $11.92 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE IS IN LINE WITH WHAT WE PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FOR 2020 IN CONJUNCTION WITH UPJOHN TRANSACTION