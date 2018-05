BRIEF-Mylan Says Non-Contingent Payments For 4 Agreements Total About $265 Mln

May 10 (Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd:

* MYLAN NV - NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MILLION - SEC FILING

* MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS

* MYLAN - ON APRIL 18, SOME EMPLOYEES OF MYLAN S.P.A. WERE SERVED WITH SEARCH WARRANTS ISSUED BY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN MILAN, ITALY

* MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS Source text: (bit.ly/2I9JXdH) Further company coverage: