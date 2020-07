BRIEF-Mylan Secures Regulatory Approval For Remdesivir Lyophilized Powder For Injection 100 Mg/Vial In India

July 6 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN SECURES REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR REMDESIVIR LYOPHILIZED POWDER FOR INJECTION 100 MG/VIAL IN INDIA FOR RESTRICTED EMERGENCY USE IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* MYLAN NV - DRUG WILL BE LAUNCHED UNDER BRAND NAME DESREM™ IN INDIA

* MYLAN NV - DRUG WILL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS IN JULY AT A PRICE OF INR 4,800

* MYLAN NV - MYLAN WILL MANUFACTURE REMDESIVIR IN INDIA AT ITS INJECTABLES FACILITIES

* MYLAN NV - DRUG IS APPROVED FOR TREATMENT OF SUSPECTED OR LABORATORY CONFIRMED INCIDENCES OF COVID-19 IN ADULTS AND CHILDREN