June 30 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH UPJOHN

* MYLAN NV - ABOUT 99.6% OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF COMBINATION

* MYLAN NV - TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING RECEIPT OF REMAINING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: