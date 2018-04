April 10 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN TO ACQUIRE THE GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT THROUGH AN INVESTMENT AND PARTNERSHIP WITH ISRAELI COMPANY MAPI PHARMA

* CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT