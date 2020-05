May 12 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* MYLAN TO SUPPLY INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR FOR THE POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* MYLAN NV - ANNOUNCED COLLABORATION WITH GILEAD SCIENCES TO EXPAND ACCESS TO INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR

* MYLAN NV - UNDER TERMS MYLAN HAS RIGHTS TO MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTE REMDESIVIR IN 127 LOW- AND MIDDLE-INCOME COUNTRIES, INCLUDING INDIA