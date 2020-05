BRIEF-Mynaric FY Net Loss Broadly Stable At EUR 7.8 Million

May 5 (Reuters) - MYNARIC AG:

* SALES OF EUR 0.4M IN 2019 ARE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR (2018: EUR 1.4M)

* FY TOTAL OUTPUT OF EUR 7.9M IN 2019, SLIGHTLY ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURES (EUR 6.3M IN 2018)

* 2020 AS KEY YEAR FOR COMPANY’S DEVELOPMENT; NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT FROM CORONA

* FY EBIT LOSS EUR 7.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 7.83 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.78 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN INCOMING ORDERS AND TOTAL OUTPUT FOR 2020 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)