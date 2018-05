May 15 (Reuters) - MYnd Analytics Inc:

* MYND ANALYTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

* MYND ANALYTICS INC - NET LOSS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $2.7 MILLION

* MYND ANALYTICS INC - QTRLY REVENUE $459,900 VERSUS $31,900 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)