July 14 (Reuters) - Mynd Analytics Inc:

* Mynd analytics announces uplisting to nasdaq and pricing of $8.79m underwritten offering

* Mynd Analytics Inc - common stock and warrants will begin trading on nasdaq capital market under symbols "mynd" and "myndw", respectively

* Mynd Analytics Inc - common stock and warrants have been approved for listing on nasdaq capital market at opening of trading on July 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: