March 13 (Reuters) - Mynet Inc

* Says it plans to issue first series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1.45 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.19 percent

* Says it plans to issue second series unsecured corporate bonds worth 500 million yen, with interest rate of 0.01 percent

* Payment date on March 30

* Proceeds will be used for acquisition fund and working capital

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7ZCCJH

