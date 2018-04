April 3 (Reuters) -

* MYNTRA APPOINTS MITHUN SUNDAR AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER Source text: Bengaluru, April 3rd: Myntra, India’s leading destination for shopping fashion online, announces the appointment of Mithun Sundar as the Chief Revenue Officer. Mithun will assume office in June and report to CEO, Ananth Narayanan. He was earlier associated with PepsiCo, where he served as the Senior Director, Strategy, for the last two and a half years.