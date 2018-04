April 16 (Reuters) - Myntra :

* MYNTRA ACQUIRES CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, WITWORKS Source text - Myntra today announced that it has acquired Witworks, a Bangalore based technology start-up, focussed on producing smart wearable devices and their underlying software. As part of the acquisition, Myntra has inducted the team into its Innovation Labs; further strengthening the company’s robust technology team and augmenting its product development capabilities.