April 20 (Reuters) - Myob Group Ltd:

* UPDATES ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF RECKON’S ACCOUNTANT GROUP ASSETS

* ADVISES THAT ACCC, NZCC ANNOUNCED EXTENSION TO REVIEW PERIODS FOR PROPOSED A$180 MILLION ACQUISITION OF RECKON’S ACCOUNTANT GROUP ASSETS

* BOTH DECISIONS EXPECTED ON 21 JUNE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: