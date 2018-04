April 4 (Reuters) - Myokardia Inc :

* MYOKARDIA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TAYLOR C. HARRIS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* HARRIS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS UNTIL THAT COMPANY’S ACQUISITION BY ALLERGAN PLC

* JAKE BAUER ‍HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO ROLE OF CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)